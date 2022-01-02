BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 40.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,298,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 877,394 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 75,824 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 116.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 157,693 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 242.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 240,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 170,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.77. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

