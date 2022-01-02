Blockzero Labs Market Capitalization Hits $4.37 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $4.37 million and $246,832.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005303 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

