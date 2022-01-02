Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.54 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report sales of $311.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.70 million and the highest is $321.64 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $249.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $948.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $926.40 million to $979.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,897. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 3.69.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,038.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $10,129,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

