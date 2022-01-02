Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

BRG has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

BRG opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $693.29 million, a P/E ratio of 239.91, a PEG ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRG. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 69,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

