BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €65.30 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.08 ($73.96).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €60.77 ($69.06) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($78.60). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.25.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

