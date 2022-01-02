Boston Partners Acquires 1,014,166 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,903,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,014,166 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $474,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after acquiring an additional 973,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,660,000 after acquiring an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,868,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,750,000 after acquiring an additional 260,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

NYSE:FIS opened at $109.15 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.15.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

