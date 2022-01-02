Boston Partners Buys 233,174 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,790,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,174 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.36% of CVS Health worth $406,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in CVS Health by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,455,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $103.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $104.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

