Boston Partners Has $677.24 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,354,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167,744 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises 0.9% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Boston Partners owned 3.02% of Dover worth $677,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock opened at $181.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.42 and its 200-day moving average is $166.16. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $182.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.