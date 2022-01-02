Boston Partners Purchases 2,941 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $847,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,914.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2,773.30. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.