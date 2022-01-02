Boston Partners Sells 1,643,248 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,015,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,643,248 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in FMC were worth $367,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of FMC by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 29,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in FMC by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 63,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in FMC by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FMC by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $109.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

