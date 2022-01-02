BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of BPER Banca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BPER Banca stock remained flat at $$4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. BPER Banca has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $4.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

