Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of BNTGY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.07. 12,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,542. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

