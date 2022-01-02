Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Shares of BNTGY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.07. 12,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,542. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.41.
About Brenntag
Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.
