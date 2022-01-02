Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,609 shares of company stock worth $2,331,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.