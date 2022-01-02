Brighton Jones LLC Invests $210,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 16.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 4.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $30,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $7,590,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,807,033 shares of company stock valued at $410,497,745. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.77.

UPST opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion and a PE ratio of 189.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.40 and a 200-day moving average of $214.60. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

