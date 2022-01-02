Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 676,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,435 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,869 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.35 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -81.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

