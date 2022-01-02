Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report sales of $362.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.81 million to $377.75 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $278.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHDN. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $240.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,452,000 after purchasing an additional 817,959 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after purchasing an additional 538,315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,817,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after buying an additional 416,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

