Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.58 Million

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report sales of $362.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.81 million to $377.75 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $278.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHDN. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $240.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,452,000 after purchasing an additional 817,959 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after purchasing an additional 538,315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,817,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after buying an additional 416,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.