Brokerages Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Target Price at $53.17

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $58.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,483. Aflac has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $59.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $3,413,816 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.