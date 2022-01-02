Brokerages Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) PT at $52.13

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,438,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,327. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

