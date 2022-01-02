Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target at $43.20

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $31.83 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,930,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 23,884 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 367,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 259,354 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
