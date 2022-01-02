Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target at $43.20

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $31.83 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,930,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 23,884 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 367,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 259,354 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.