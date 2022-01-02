Brokerages Set Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Target Price at $38.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.