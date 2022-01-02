Brokerages Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) PT at C$4.94

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.42. 480,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,850. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of C$710.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.43.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.