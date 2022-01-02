Brokerages Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Target Price at $91.10

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $473,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,750 shares of company stock valued at $14,674,801 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

