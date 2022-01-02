Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target at $170.67

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $119.17 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

