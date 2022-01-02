Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Target Price at $17.78

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

FRRPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

