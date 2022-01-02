Brokerages Set Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Target Price at $12.50

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. 204,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,273. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.71%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.