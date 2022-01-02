Brokerages Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT at $32.25

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.