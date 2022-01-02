Brokerages Set Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) PT at $165.00

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

SCTBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SEB Equities raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Securitas stock remained flat at $$13.32 during trading on Friday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. Securitas has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

