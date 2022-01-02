Brokerages Set Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target at $126.50

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.60. 46,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,582. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

