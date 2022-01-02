Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 30 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.17.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $719.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $728.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $651.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

