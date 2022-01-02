Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,360 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

NYSE:A opened at $159.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.87. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

