Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $110.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.67.

BC stock opened at $100.73 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.