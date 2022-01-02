Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after buying an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $13,126,454.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.69 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.38. The company has a market capitalization of $401.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

