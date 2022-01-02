Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 253 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $222.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.76 and a 200 day moving average of $224.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.94 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.