Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.25 Million

Analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce sales of $76.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $77.40 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $73.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $304.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.60 million to $305.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $289.15 million, with estimates ranging from $288.50 million to $289.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $78.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

BY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.35. 59,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,088. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,569,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after buying an additional 1,099,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after purchasing an additional 82,897 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 613,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 42,924 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

