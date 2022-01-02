Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,180.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $8.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,763.45. 17,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,768.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1,866.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.54. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,621.19 and a 52-week high of $2,269.90.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cable One by 1.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cable One by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

