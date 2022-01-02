Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stake Increased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,313 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.