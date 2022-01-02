Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $51.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.