Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $336.35 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.84. The company has a market capitalization of $935.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 953,783 shares of company stock valued at $315,874,761. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

