Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 74,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $6,192,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 123,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

