Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWV. River & Mercantile LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,352,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,006,000 after buying an additional 43,637 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 87,862.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,150,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $992,000.

Shares of ACWV stock opened at $108.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.32. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

