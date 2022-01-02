Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at about $315,000.

NASDAQ:CDC opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $69.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

