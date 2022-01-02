Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $40.85 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $64.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44.

