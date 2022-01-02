Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 5,043 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Water ETF worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of FIW opened at $94.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average of $88.75. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

