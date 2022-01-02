Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

BR stock opened at $182.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.58 and its 200-day moving average is $172.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,141 shares of company stock valued at $36,820,756. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

