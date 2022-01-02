Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

VGLT stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $96.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

