Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

NYSE TD opened at $76.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

