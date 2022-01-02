Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gentex by 30.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 569,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after buying an additional 133,658 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 60.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 275,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 103,941 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 11.7% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 119,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 42.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

