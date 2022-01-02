Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $138.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.83.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.86. 582,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,259. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.30 and its 200 day moving average is $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 191,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,398,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.