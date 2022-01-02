Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

