Capital Analysts LLC Acquires Shares of 141 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $619.19 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.14 and a 1 year high of $630.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

